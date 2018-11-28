Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.78% of Axis Capital worth $37,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 179.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the third quarter worth $233,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 88.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Axis Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Axis Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

AXS stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $919.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.27 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

