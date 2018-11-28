Axa Sells 202,500 Shares of Extended Stay America (STAY)

Axa lowered its position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 33.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 399,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,500 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 293,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

NYSE STAY opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Axa Sells 202,500 Shares of Extended Stay America (STAY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/axa-sells-202500-shares-of-extended-stay-america-stay.html.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.