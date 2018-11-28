Axa Raises Position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD)

Axa increased its position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,228 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.63% of TherapeuticsMD worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 84.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 24.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 20.3% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TXMD opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.40. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 102.15% and a negative net margin of 757.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

In related news, Director Brian Bernick sold 182,800 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $866,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $877,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,485,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,176,116.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,040,978. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/axa-raises-position-in-therapeuticsmd-inc-txmd.html.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.