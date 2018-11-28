Axa Increases Position in Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Axa increased its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Catalent were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalent by 105.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Catalent by 1,895.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 47,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,968,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $5,916,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

