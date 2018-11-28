Aviva PLC Sells 13,150 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 66,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $116.55 and a 52 week high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

