Aviva PLC Has $36.07 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $36,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 185,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,050 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $51,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $63,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at $417,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $929,282. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Aviva PLC Has $36.07 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/aviva-plc-has-36-07-million-holdings-in-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh.html.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.