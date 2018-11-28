Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL)’s share price traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 239,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 230,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/avalon-advanced-materials-avl-trading-16-7-higher.html.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.