Avalon Advanced Materials (AVL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 141110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

