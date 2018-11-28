AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $9.60 Million in AT&T Inc. (T) Stock

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in AT&T by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Several research firms have commented on T. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

