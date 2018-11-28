Aurubis (NDA) PT Set at €63.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.11 ($78.03).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €43.86 ($51.00) on Monday. Aurubis has a one year low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a one year high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

