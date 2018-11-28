Aurubis (NDA) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.11 ($78.03).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €43.86 ($51.00) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 12-month high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

