Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE:ICE opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $2,698,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,370,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,971,970. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 27,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,717,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,415,000 after acquiring an additional 235,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

