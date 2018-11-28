Atlantic Gold (SPVEF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of SPVEF stock remained flat at $$1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares.

Atlantic Gold Company Profile

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its Touquoy Gold Project covers an area of approximately 1,760 hectares located in Nova Scotia; and holds 100% interest the in Beaver Dam Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Spur Ventures Inc and changed its name to Atlantic Gold Corporation in August 2014.

