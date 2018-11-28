Atlantic Gold (SPVEF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of SPVEF stock remained flat at $$1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares.
Atlantic Gold Company Profile
Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.