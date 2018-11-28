Atlantic Gold (AGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Atlantic Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.83.

Shares of Atlantic Gold stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.52. 53,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,841. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. Atlantic Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.99.

In related news, Director Donald Siemens purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$116,900.00. Also, insider Ryan K. Beedie purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$314,000.00.

About Atlantic Gold

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its Touquoy Gold Project covers an area of approximately 1,760 hectares located in Nova Scotia; and holds 100% interest the in Beaver Dam Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Spur Ventures Inc and changed its name to Atlantic Gold Corporation in August 2014.

