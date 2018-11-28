Atlanta Gold (ATG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Atlanta Gold Inc (CVE:ATG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

Atlanta Gold (CVE:ATG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Atlanta Gold Inc operates as a junior gold exploration and development company in the United States. Its principal property is the Atlanta gold property that covers an area of 2,159 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Twin Mining Corporation and changed its name to Atlanta Gold Inc in March 2007.

