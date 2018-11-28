Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Position in UniFirst Corp (UNF)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 1.19% of UniFirst worth $39,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 743.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 43.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on shares of UniFirst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of UNF opened at $146.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.75. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $143.68 and a 12 month high of $193.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The textile maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total transaction of $402,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,110. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

