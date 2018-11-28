Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $26.80 Million Holdings in Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 542,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 2.41% of Huron Consulting Group worth $26,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 233,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 83.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $856,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,991.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $36,169.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HURN opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.16.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $198.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

