Ativo Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,002 Shares of CRH Medical Corp (CRHM)

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of CRH Medical worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRH Medical by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 1,217,234 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CRH Medical by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 409,100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000.

Shares of CRHM opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. CRH Medical Corp has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded CRH Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

CRH Medical Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

