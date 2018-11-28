Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $969,000 Stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 690,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 96,069 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 60.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 145.1% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 53,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.35. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/ativo-capital-management-llc-has-969000-stake-in-timberland-bancorp-inc-tsbk.html.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.