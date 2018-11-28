Ativo Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sterling Construction worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,933,000 after buying an additional 86,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 181,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 408,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.90 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Sterling Construction’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

