athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Stake Raised by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the second quarter worth $150,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the second quarter worth $194,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the second quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the second quarter worth $229,000.

Get athenahealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of athenahealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. MED cut their target price on shares of athenahealth to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of athenahealth from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $140.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. athenahealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.35.

Shares of ATHN stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. athenahealth, Inc has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.98 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $280,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,912.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,504 shares of company stock valued at $317,891. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Stake Raised by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/athenahealth-inc-athn-stake-raised-by-gideon-capital-advisors-inc.html.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN).

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.