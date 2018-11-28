Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.81

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 14513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of analysts have commented on AHT shares. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $504.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.65). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $355.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/ashford-hospitality-trust-aht-sets-new-12-month-low-at-4-81.html.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.