Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.81

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 14513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
A number of analysts have commented on AHT shares. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $504.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
