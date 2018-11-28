ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (AHKSY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.50

Press coverage about ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHKSY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $31.00.

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers and sheets; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; polymers; synthetic rubber and elastomers; consumables; cleaners; and packaging products.

