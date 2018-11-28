Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 283.50 ($3.70), with a volume of 3927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.75).

Get Artemis Alpha Trust alerts:

In other news, insider John Ayton acquired 6,679 shares of Artemis Alpha Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £19,703.05 ($25,745.52).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/artemis-alpha-trust-ats-sets-new-1-year-low-at-281-00.html.

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.