Argus Lowers Allstate (ALL) Price Target to $106.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Argus to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $88.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,138,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,678,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,827 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,730 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,478,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,581,000 after purchasing an additional 305,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,831,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,520,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,833,000 after purchasing an additional 111,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

