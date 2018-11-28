ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) to Issue Dec 18 Dividend of $0.05 on December 17th

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a dec 18 dividend on Thursday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, insider Christopher David Baldwin purchased 3,578 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.67 per share, with a total value of C$38,177.26. Also, Director David Ralph Collyer purchased 10,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,900.00. Insiders have bought 60,333 shares of company stock valued at $632,027 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. GMP Securities lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

