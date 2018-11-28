Aragon One Day Volume Reaches $128,414.00 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 30% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00009408 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, IDEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $128,414.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.02333017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00125223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00193799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.84 or 0.08611880 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,102,723 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, Bitfinex, HitBTC, GOPAX, IDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

