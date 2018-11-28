Apache (APA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Apache (NYSE:APA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APA. TheStreet raised Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Apache to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apache from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Get Apache alerts:

APA opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.35. Apache has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apache will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $290,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 575.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.