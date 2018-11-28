Apache (APA) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apache from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.85.

NYSE APA opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apache will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 416.67%.

In other news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Apache by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,812,000 after buying an additional 415,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Apache by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,819,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,301,000 after buying an additional 111,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Apache by 24.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,545,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,696,000 after buying an additional 901,022 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apache by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,805,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,077,000 after buying an additional 46,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apache by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after buying an additional 82,128 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

