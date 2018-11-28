Aon PLC (AON) Receives $160.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.71.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price objective on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,000 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,442,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,462,000 after purchasing an additional 191,770 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,522,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,487,000 after purchasing an additional 154,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,618,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,855 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,598,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,441,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,712,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.70. 21,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,224. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. AON has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $166.41.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. AON’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AON will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About AON

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

