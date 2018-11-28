Antonio J. Pietri Sells 7,095 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $549,791.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,510,432.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AZPN stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.49 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 168.12% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,965,000 after acquiring an additional 362,193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 180.5% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 37,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 537,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Aspen Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

