Anixter International (AXE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

Get Anixter International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AXE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anixter International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Anixter International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of AXE opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. Anixter International has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixter International will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXE. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 150.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,957,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,031,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 283,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 26.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,851,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,193,000 after acquiring an additional 162,454 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,257,000 after acquiring an additional 119,152 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixter International (AXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.