Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Shares Up 6.8%

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.79. 841,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 626,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANDX. TheStreet lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Andeavor Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $75,252,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,726,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $43,476,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $34,442,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $25,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

