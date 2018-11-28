Analyzing PPDAI Group (PPDF) and Lendingtree (TREE)

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) and Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get PPDAI Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PPDAI Group and Lendingtree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPDAI Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lendingtree 1 6 8 0 2.47

PPDAI Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. Lendingtree has a consensus target price of $335.27, indicating a potential upside of 36.30%. Given PPDAI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PPDAI Group is more favorable than Lendingtree.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of PPDAI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Lendingtree shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Lendingtree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PPDAI Group and Lendingtree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group $596.44 million 3.12 $166.44 million N/A N/A Lendingtree $617.74 million 5.11 $15.57 million $3.02 81.45

PPDAI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lendingtree.

Profitability

This table compares PPDAI Group and Lendingtree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group 29.39% 25.97% 11.78% Lendingtree 12.73% 12.86% 6.08%

Summary

PPDAI Group beats Lendingtree on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc., an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 65 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It provides mortgage loans, home equity, reverse mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, and small business loans. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.