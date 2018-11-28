Analyzing Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) & MARINE HARVEST/S (MHGVY)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) and MARINE HARVEST/S (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARINE HARVEST/S has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. MARINE HARVEST/S pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pingtan Marine Enterprise and MARINE HARVEST/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pingtan Marine Enterprise $63.21 million 3.17 $29.65 million N/A N/A MARINE HARVEST/S $4.12 billion 1.25 $522.65 million N/A N/A

MARINE HARVEST/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pingtan Marine Enterprise.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and MARINE HARVEST/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pingtan Marine Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A MARINE HARVEST/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MARINE HARVEST/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pingtan Marine Enterprise and MARINE HARVEST/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pingtan Marine Enterprise 38.24% 15.62% 10.97% MARINE HARVEST/S 14.72% 21.99% 12.07%

Summary

MARINE HARVEST/S beats Pingtan Marine Enterprise on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, Reefcod, conger eel, and squid with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 6 squid jigging vessels, 4 longline fishing vessels, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 1 transport vessel, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the People's Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About MARINE HARVEST/S

Marine Harvest ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos. It also provides value added products, such as breaded, pre-fried, dusted, marinated, grilled, battered, topped, filled with sauce, delicatessen, fresh fish ready meal, and smoked fish products. The company offers its products under the Pieters, The Irish Organic Salmon Company, Rebel Fish, Sterling, Olav's, Supreme Salmon, Ducktrap River, Kritsen, Donegal Silver, Harbour Salmon, Appeti'Marine, Mowi, Laschinger, and Admiral's brands. Marine Harvest ASA was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

