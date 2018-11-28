Analyzing Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR (CTRYY) & City Developments (CDEVY)

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) and City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR and City Developments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR $33.58 billion 0.67 $3.86 billion N/A N/A City Developments $2.77 billion 2.02 $390.04 million $0.51 12.10

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than City Developments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR and City Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A City Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. City Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. City Developments pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Developments has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR and City Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A City Developments 14.28% 5.48% 3.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of City Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

City Developments beats Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate enterprise in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Property Development; Construction; Property Investment; Property Management; and Hotel Operation. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it is involved in the provision of property related sales, construction, investment consulting, property management, and landscape design services; development of electronic hardware and biomass energy; and food sales activities. The company operates 2 five-star hotels and 2 four-star hotels; and 31 hotels with five-star rating standard and 4 hotels with four-star rating standard. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Foshan, the People's Republic of China.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. With a proven track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and owns over 18 million square feet of lettable floor area globally. Its diversified land bank offers a solid development pipeline in Singapore as well as its key overseas markets of China, UK, Japan and Australia.

