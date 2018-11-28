Analyzing Avant Diagnostics (AVDX) & Fly Leasing (FLY)

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fly Leasing has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Fly Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Fly Leasing 15.32% 11.41% 1.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Fly Leasing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $110,000.00 61.27 -$11.75 million N/A N/A Fly Leasing $353.25 million 0.99 $2.59 million $0.09 135.82

Fly Leasing has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Avant Diagnostics and Fly Leasing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fly Leasing 2 0 1 0 1.67

Fly Leasing has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 62.25%. Given Fly Leasing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fly Leasing is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Fly Leasing shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fly Leasing beats Avant Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary diagnostic tests that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It offers OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer; and MSPrecise, a DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis at first clinical presentation. The company is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

