Analyzing Advantest (ATEYY) and Microsemi (MSCC)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantest and Microsemi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $1.87 billion 1.81 $162.92 million $0.84 23.05 Microsemi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Microsemi.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Microsemi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 13.14% 25.20% 12.69% Microsemi N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advantest and Microsemi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00 Microsemi 0 10 1 0 2.09

Microsemi has a consensus price target of $66.38, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Microsemi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microsemi is more favorable than Advantest.

Dividends

Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Microsemi does not pay a dividend. Advantest pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Microsemi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Microsemi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microsemi beats Advantest on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductors for use in non-memory semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors for use in memory semiconductor devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities measuring and testing technologies; and sale of used products. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, Korea, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Microsemi

Microsemi Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers analog mixed-signal integrated circuits; field programmable gate arrays; system on chip solutions and application-specific integrated circuits; power management products; and timing and synchronization devices, and precise time solutions. It also provides voice processing devices, radio frequency solutions, discrete components, enterprise storage and communication solutions, security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products, Ethernet solutions, and power-over-Ethernet integrated circuits and midspans, as well as custom design capabilities and services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as communications infrastructure systems comprising wireless and wired LAN systems; implantable pacemakers and defibrillators; radar systems; missile systems; military and commercial satellites and aircraft; and enterprise storage and hyperscale data centers. It serves aerospace and defense, communications, data center, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Microsemiconductor Corp and changed its name to Microsemi Corporation in March 1983. Microsemi Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

