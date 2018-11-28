Analysts Set Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Target Price at $79.00

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.
In related news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $484,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. 42,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,614. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $110.12.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
