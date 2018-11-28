Analysts Set Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Target Price at $79.00

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $484,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 489,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. 42,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,614. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $110.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

