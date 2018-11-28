Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Price Target at $72.40

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.
PBH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, EVP Timothy Connors sold 34,000 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $985,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 749,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
