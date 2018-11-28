Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Price Target at $72.40

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

PBH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, EVP Timothy Connors sold 34,000 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $985,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 749,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

