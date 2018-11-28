Analysts Set Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM) Target Price at $374.29

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 374.29 ($4.89).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGAM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 277.40 ($3.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,500. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 366.80 ($4.79).

In related news, insider Peter Turner purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,802.82).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fiber, board, paper, brick, and monolithic products; crucibles for metals processing; electrical carbon and graphite products; seals and bearings; ceramic cores for investment casting; structural ceramics; and ballistic protection products, as well as braze alloys.

