Analysts Set BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Target Price at $30.55

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 302,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $7,593,940.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy Yin sold 15,034,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $390,901,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,430,535 shares of company stock valued at $400,833,662.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 668.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,148,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,644,000 after buying an additional 5,348,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 3,161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 276,662 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 65,793 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 93,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

