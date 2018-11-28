Analysts Set $20.00 Target Price for First Western Financial Inc (MYFW)

Shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. First Western Financial’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Western Financial an industry rank of 163 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Western Financial in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MYFW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,459. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter worth $188,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.