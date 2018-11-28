Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, VP Robert N. Beury, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $161,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 18,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,011,316.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,411 shares of company stock worth $1,872,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCOI opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.24, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.61. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 589.47%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

