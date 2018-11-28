Analysts Expect Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $95.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

In other news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $39,253.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $75,519.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,387,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,769.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock worth $218,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth about $112,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Accuray by 113.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Accuray by 110.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Accuray by 37.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. 41,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Accuray has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.