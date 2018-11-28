Analysts Anticipate Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Town Sports International an industry rank of 168 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Town Sports International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st.

Town Sports International stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,312. Town Sports International has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 million, a PE ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Town Sports International had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million.

In other news, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $37,848.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,191.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 63,306 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 411.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,164 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 138.7% in the third quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 924,279 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 55,551 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

