Analysts Anticipate One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) to Post $0.08 EPS

Shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given One Group Hospitality an industry rank of 151 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price target on One Group Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on One Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of STKS opened at $2.81 on Friday. One Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.88.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. One Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that One Group Hospitality will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Group Hospitality stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.39% of One Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

