Analysts Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.73 Million

Analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post $13.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.51 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $33.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $58.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $61.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $176.51 million, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $262.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,247.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LXRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market cap of $792.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.73. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,066,000 after buying an additional 195,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,525,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 509,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8,364.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 120,611 shares during the period.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

