Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Century Casinos posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, Chairman Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 341,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 137,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 426,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 36,115 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

