AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.77

AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 549335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

AFSI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFSI. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in AmTrust Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $24,612,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AmTrust Financial Services by 26.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,181,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,748 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in AmTrust Financial Services by 103.7% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 803,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AmTrust Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $5,780,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in AmTrust Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $4,611,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFSI)

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

